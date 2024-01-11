Klamath Sheriff’s Deputy files tort claim against county

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.– Ryan Kaber, the son of Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber is filing a tort claim, the first sign of a potential lawsuit against Klamath County.

He said he was deemed ineligible for a promotion.

This is all due to alleged nepotism in the sheriff’s office, which goes against county policy.

Sheriff Chris Kaber is currently under investigation by the state ethics commission for potential nepotism.

Back in June, Klamath County Commissioner Derek DeGroot filed a state ethics complaint against Sheriff Kaber for appointing his son, who also works at the sheriff’s office, to oversee the detective’s division.

Now, Ryan Kaber is giving the county notice that he might file a lawsuit, because his attorney said he was originally granted an exception to the county’s nepotism policy.

Attorney Sean Riddell said, “the county commissioner’s revocation of that exception occurred after the HR director informed Mr. Kaber that he was not eligible to apply for the lieutenant promotion process.”

A county-commissioned report released last month says there have been numerous whistleblower complaints from multiple sources about actions in the sheriff’s office.

The county said the board of county commissioners on behalf of Klamath County, is obligated to perform independent and objective investigations.

The state ethics commission is expected to make its decision on the case in the coming months.

