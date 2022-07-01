Lake of the Woods is celebrating 100 years of activities

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Lake of the Woods Resort is celebrating 100 years of activities this summer as they prepare for a busy Fourth of July weekend.

In a speech over Memorial Day weekend, General Manager George Gregory said, “We are proud of our efforts to preserve and improve recreation area facilities and propose new developments for the visiting public.”

The resort is expecting large crowds ready to honor Independence Day in style, and there is a lot planned for the holiday weekend, including a movie night, live music, and a barbecue.