In this week’s Tank of Gas Getaway, it’s Part One of a two-part series about our region’s covered bridges. Every bridge has a story. Every bridge is historic. NBC5’s Senior Photographer Mike Porter offers us video postcards of some of the most stunning covered bridges in Southern Oregon.

