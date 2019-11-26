Rockslide closes Highway 96 near Happy Camp, California

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – A California highway was blocked by a rockslide.
The California Highway Patrol said on Sunday night, a landslide completely covered a portion of Highway 96 four miles southwest of Happy Camp. According to one report, basketball-sized rocks were falling down a slope and striking shipping containers positioned along the highway as a defense.
By Monday morning, contractors were able to clear enough of the roadway to allow for one-way traffic. However, the slide continues to remain active.
Slide debris removal is ongoing and the California Department of Transportation said if activity picks up, they may have to completely close the road. They added incoming weather conditions could make the slide worse.
