Large fire burns overnight in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Firefighters were called to a massive, quick moving fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning in downtown Rogue River. Witnesses said they heard a loud boom or explosion right before flames broke out. You can see the immense flames in NBC5’s Facebook live.
It started in the shopping complex on Main and Park St. It spread rapidly to other parts of the building with fire coming off of the roof of ‘Double R Pub.’ Grants Pass Fire District and Fire District 3 were both on scene trying to extinguish the fire, along with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Within an hour, crews got most of it under control.
