Large-scale school safety drill takes place Thursday morning in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A reminder this Thursday morning: The Medford School District is conducting a large-scale safety drill starting at 9 a.m.

Residents should be prepared to see a heavy police presence around Oakdale Middle School.

Medford Police, Medford Fire, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mercy Flights are just a few. But over a dozen different agencies are participating in the training.

They plan to fully simulate a mass shooting event including rushing people in ambulances to both Medford hospitals.

