Larger quake rocks So. California for second day straight

RIDGECREST, Cal. – Another major quake recorded Friday night in southern California, this one larger than the event on Thursday. According to USGS, the quake registered 7.1 on the Richter scale, though other reports indicated a 6.9 in size. The quake hit AT 8:19 p.m. near Ridgecrest. The epicenter was 17 miles northeast and slightly deeper than the 6.4 quake on the Fourth of July.
People in Ridgecrest were filmed rushing out of buildings. CNN reported fires broke out following the large tremor. This quake was felt far and wide. Reports came in that people felt the shaking in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Jose. Ball games were stopped short, both at Dodgers stadium and at the Knicks v. Pelican game in Vegas where score boards swayed.
The 6.4 quake that struck on July 4th had already left deep fissures in the small town of Ridgecrest. Multiple injuries and widespread damage had been reported in the town, as well as power outages.
During a press conference with USGS, scientists remarked that these are the strongest quakes to hit southern California in 20 years. Seismologists say there’s been more than 80 aftershocks.