Legislative session winding down, big issues expected to be voted on soon

SALEM, Ore.– There are only 12 days left in this year’s short legislative session, and lawmakers are getting closer to voting on a few important bills.

Legislators are expecting to vote on Governor Tina Kotek’s housing bill by the end of this week.

Ashland Democrat Representative Pam Marsh was able to work on part of the governor’s housing package.

That includes $75 million for a revolving loan fund, which will help fund median-income housing.

Rep. Marsh said, “this will allow cities to work with developers on those projects to provide targeted support so that we can get the kind of housing that serves the workforce out on the ground.”

Marsh said the proposed housing package could always be more robust, but she’s happy with what the legislature settled on.

She said there won’t be much money left over to fund other bills once housing and Measure 110 are addressed.

