The Ross Ragland Theater’s March events

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- For all you music lovers out there, the Ross Ragland Theater has some fun events coming up for March, starting March 3rd.

Starting at 2:00 pm on March 3rd, the theater will be hosting the Klamath Symphony, featuring the Klamath Union Orchestra, which will be presenting their showcase of movie classics. The show will include snippets from classics like Star Wars, Jurassic Park and even The Muppets. The theater will also have the Klamath Community Band performing their Spring Concert on March 10th, America’s Got Talent Alums Sons of Serendip on March 16th, one-man-band Arthur Buezo performing Savage Folk on March 21st and more. Curtis Peoples, Executive Director of the Ross Ragland Theater says these events are a great way for people to connect, especially March 3rd’s showcase of movie classics.

“It’s all about community and people getting together and reminiscing and talking about old movies,” Peoples said, “We’re going to fire up the old popcorn machine again and take a trip down memory lane”.

Peoples said the theater will have more exciting programs in April as they start to prepare for the 2024/25 season. You can go to the theater’s website to learn more and to purchase tickets.

