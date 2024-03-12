Legislature awards Oregon Shakespeare Festival over $2.5 million

ASHLAND, Ore. -During the last moments of the 2024 Oregon legislative session, over $2.5 million in funding was awarded to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

OSF was one of seven arts and culture organizations chosen for funding within the bill.

It received the highest dollar amount of the seven. The second highest was the Oregon Symphony which received less than $1 million.

OSF interim executive director Tyler Hokama says he is optimistic about the future of the organization as we approach its 90th anniversary next year.

“We’ve been in discussions on different scenarios and types of plays that we can do for that 90th anniversary season,” Hokama said. “This helps us with some confidence in terms of affordability with what we can do for next year.”

The bill now sits on the governor’s desk waiting for her signature.

