Level 2 evacs still in effect near Watson Creek Fire

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Growth of the Watson Creek Fire near the community of Paisley has slowed as crews appear to gain the upper hand on the fire.
According to Northwest Incident Management Team 6, the fire is 58,092 acres and 80% contained as of the morning of August 31.
Crews are working to reduce roadside slash left over from suppression efforts and watching for hot spots outside of established lines. Some stumps are still burning and isolated tree torching may be visible.
The Lakeview Estates neighborhood is still under a Level 2 (be set) evacuation notice. All other areas previously under evacuation notices have been lowered to a Level 1 (be ready.)
16 crews and 45 engines remain working at the fire, which is about 6 miles southwest of Paisley.
A list of forest road and recreation site closures is available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/fremont-winema/alerts-notices