Klondike Fire remains active

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Klondike Fire continues to be the largest and most active wildfire in our region.
After topping 100,000 acres in size, the fire was classified as a “megafire.” As of August 31, the Klondike Fire was 102,168 acres and 40% contained.
1,254 personnel were staffing the fire as the Southern Area Red Incident Management Team took command from the outgoing California Interagency Incident Management Team 4.
“The overall strategic objective is unchanged,” fire managers said. “A full suppression strategy is being used to minimize the total number of acres burned on all lands while maintaining safety first.
Firefighters have seen very little spread over the last 24 hours as they worked to strengthen existing firelines day and night.
Level 2 (be set) evacuation notices are still in effect for the Agness Zone.