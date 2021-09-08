Level 3 evacuation notice issued due to Devil’s Knob Complex in Douglas County

Between July 29 and August 1, lightning sparked 43 fires in the Tiller Ranger District east of Roseburg. Because the fires were in the same general area, they were assigned to a single incident commander for efficiency and dubbed the Devil’s Knob Complex.
On September 8 increased fire activity prompted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to issue Level 3 (GO!) evacuation notices for all homes on Ash Valley Road and South Umpqua Road starting at Dumont Creek Campground to the 2800 block of South Umpqua Road.
An interactive evacuation map can be found at https://bit.ly/3DXnJck.
Residents can opt-in to receive emergency alerts based on their address by registering at www.dcso.com/alerts.
As of September 8, the complex covered 59,888 acres and was 35% contained.
For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7771
For smoke information, visit http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com