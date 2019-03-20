Level 3 “GO” evacuations for growing Santiam Park fire

LYONS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry is heading up a crew of several agencies fighting 60 acres burning in Lyons, Oregon. That’s southeast of Salem. ODF says the fire is 20% lined and burning in brush and timber. Flames jumped the Santiam River Tuesday, putting the fire in both Linn and Marion Counties.
Residents living west of Neighbors Lane, including those on River Loop, Oak Lane, and 25th Avenue are under a Level 3 “GO” evacuation. The Red Cross has set up a nearby elementary school as an evacuation center. Some 35 homes and 30 outbuildings are threatened, but ODF says no structures have burned at the time of this post.
The North Santiam State Recreation Area is closed as a result of this March fire.