Lightning sparks several small fires in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters with the Oregon Department of Forestry are responding to several lightning-caused fires around New Hope and Murphy in Josephine County.

The largest fire is reportedly the Murphy Creek Fire, estimated to be about 1.5 acres as of 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters were working on digging a fire line around it to keep it contained.

The second largest incident is the one-acre Iron Gulch Fire burning in the hills above Hidden Valley High School.

Crews are dealing with multiple other incidents in the same area and are working to gain access to the rough, steep, and hazardous terrain.

Aircraft, including a Type 2 helicopter, have been deployed.