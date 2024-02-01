Lithia and Driveway Fields bring in close to $12 million for 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.- Lithia and Driveway Fields brought in close to $12 million for 2023.

According to the City of Medford, this was the sport park’s 4th best year for economic stimulus in its 15-year history. Medford Parks and Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal says the biggest challenge with recreation facilities like these is maintenance and these places bring in as much money as they do in part because of the attention the city gives them. Rosenthal says the economic impact of the fields is like a return on an investment for building recreational facilities like these.

“The fact that we’re here helps keep local teams from having to drive somewhere else to play in tournaments, so it really saves a lot of people a lot of money,” Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal says having the fields allows for a kind of ripple-effect economically because those who use the fields will also dine, shop and stay locally.

