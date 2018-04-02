Little Caesars offering free pizzas

Pizza chain Little Caesars officially made good on a promise to give away free pizzas in the unlikely event an underdog beat out a number one seed in the NCAA tournament.
Little Caesars said they’d provide a free lunch combo “if crazy happens” and a #16 beats a #1 team in men’s basketball this past March. It turned out #16-seed UMBC beat out #1-seed Virginia, an unlikely event that has never happened before.
Now, thanks in part to the UMBC Retrievers, American have the opportunity to cash in on a free lunch combo from Little Caesars.
Between the 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. local time on April 2, 2018, each family can get a lunch combo if they mention the free offer at the check-out counter. Read the official rules here: https://bit.ly/2EecJXY