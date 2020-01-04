Local author charged with murder allegedly caught with heroin in jail

MEDFORD, Ore. – A well-known Jacksonville author and journalist charged with killing her uncle was allegedly caught with heroin in jail.
Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed is in jail awaiting trial for shooting and killing her uncle in July of 2016.
Now, Reed is facing two additional charges for supplying contraband and unlawful possession of heroin.
Moore-reed, who goes by the pen name “Tucker Reed,” has had her name appear in multiple national publications including Cosmopolitan.
She was initially charged with two counts of manslaughter by a grand jury for shooting and killing her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, in July of 2016 in the Applegate Valley.
Last year, a grand jury added a murder charge after investigators found a recording on Reed’s cell phone showing Reed shooting and killing her uncle.
According to court records, the contraband was found on her bunk bed along with her other belongings.
Reed was arraigned on the new charges in court on January 3, 2020.
Her murder trial will begin in May.