Jackson county libraries accepting book donations for month of January

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County’s libraries need more books. The Medford Storytelling Guild is asking for your help.
At all 15 libraries in Jackson County, you will find collection bins for children’s books. The guild says they are especially in need of books for ages zero to two, and three to six-year-olds, but they’re also accepting books for kids and teens all the way up to age 18.
The program runs for the entire month of January. At the end of the drive, the books will be redistributed to services around Jackson County. The hope is to encourage a love of reading in all children.
