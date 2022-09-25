Local auto body shop opens new location in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local auto body shop affected by The Almeda Fire has just opened its second location here in Medford.

After losing everything to The Almeda Fire two years ago the family-owned auto body shop Chico’s is expanding just one year after reopening in Medford.

Management says the new shop has been open to the public for a couple of weeks now and they are excited to provide more services than ever before.

Chico’s shop manager tells us they are a community-focused business and they are happy to be rebuilding here.

“The fact that we’ve been able to not only survive that situation but to be able to thrive. I want people to be encouraged because there are people in this community who have done well and they are looking forward to the future,” said Shop Manager, Shannon McCoy.

He says the one thing to survive the fire, the hood of a car is hanging up in their new building.

McCoy says this new location will be offering the paint and body work their customers know and love as well as professional auto detailing and regular auto services at 1127 Court Street in Medford.