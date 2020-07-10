Local breweries struggle behind surge of store bought alcohol

Despite alcohol sales being up during the pandemic, breweries in Oregon are struggling.
OPB says the closures of bars and restaurants in recent months are driving up sales of store-bought beer and hard seltzer.
The pandemic’s been hard enough on local breweries and restaurants.
One Medford brewery says it’s something they never expected.
“My biggest struggle through all of this has been keeping the business afloat the past month, sales have been like a roller coaster,” says brewery owner Carrie Garcia-McPheeters.
Bricktowne Brewery says it’s seen a steady increase of customers returning of late.
The owners say strictly requiring masks inside the bar has helped.