Local firefighters assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery

Posted by Jenna King October 19, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Some off-duty southern Oregon firefighters are assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

It’s all happening through Reach Out Worldwide, a non-profit founded by deceased actor Paul Walker.

The group responds to natural disasters with groups of volunteer first responders and other medical and construction professionals to speed up relief efforts.

The Coos Bay Fire Department, along with 5 neighboring agencies, sent a group of nearly 50 volunteers to assist in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

For the past two weeks, the group has helped clean up over 20 homes that were flooded or damaged.

Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
