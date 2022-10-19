Local firefighters assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Some off-duty southern Oregon firefighters are assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

It’s all happening through Reach Out Worldwide, a non-profit founded by deceased actor Paul Walker.

The group responds to natural disasters with groups of volunteer first responders and other medical and construction professionals to speed up relief efforts.

The Coos Bay Fire Department, along with 5 neighboring agencies, sent a group of nearly 50 volunteers to assist in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

For the past two weeks, the group has helped clean up over 20 homes that were flooded or damaged.