Illegal dams found in Bear Creek

MEDFORD, Ore.– ODFW and OSP are responding to reports of illegal dams built in Bear Creek to catch salmon.

ODFW said the dams were set up between Medford and Central Point.

It says around 10 to 12 fish were killed because of the dams.

Since water levels in Bear Creek are already low, illegal dams pose even more danger to the salmon population.

ODFW’s Dan VanDyke said, “this is where fish are allowed to complete their life cycle. We need these fish to spawn in order to have fish coming back three, four, five years down the road.”

VanDyke said the fish swimming in Bear Creek have very little food value because of their lack of fat.

He said they will continue to work with OSP to monitor spawning areas across Southern Oregon.

If you see any suspicious behavior, please contact OSP.