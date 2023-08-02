Local firefighters take command of Golden Fire

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.– Local firefighters took command of the Golden Fire Tuesday morning, as the fire reaches near full containment.

The incident management team has set up fire recovery resources, including residential cleanup guidance and disaster social services.

Klamath and Lake Community Action Services is in charge of helping impacted community members with their unmet needs.

For links to all of the recovery contacts, you can find that here.

