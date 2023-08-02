Former firefighter loses home in Golden Fire, starts GoFundMe

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.– A former firefighter that lost his house in the Golden Fire, is looking to rebuild.

According to the family’s GoFundMe, 64 year-old Jim Vaughan built his house near Bonanza by hand, starting in 1983.

Vaughan was working on installing a septic tank at the house shortly before the Golden Fire started.

The house and everything around it was destroyed by the fire

According to the GoFundMe, because the septic tank wasn’t installed, Vaughan can’t collect insurance on the house.

If you’re interested in donating, you can find a link here.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

