Local gym says it won’t require masks

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local gym says it won’t’ enforce Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s face covering requirements.
On June 29, Gov. Brown announced Oregonians statewide would be required to wear face coverings when in indoor spaces available to the public starting Wednesday, July 1. With certain exceptions, the requirements apply to spaces like grocery stores, retail stores, and gyms.
Even with a carve-out in the guidelines that allow for people to remove masks if they’re engaged in “strenuous physical exercise,” Medford-based Superior Athletic Club is explicitly saying that masks are not required at its two gyms.
The club posted the following statement on Facebook:
Masks are not required while you are working out in the club.
The governor wants everyone to wear a mask effective July 1 upon entering and exiting the facility.
I am not placing my staff or myself in the middle of a war between those who choose to wear a mask just and those who choose not to wear a mask just because a politician makes a statement. We will not be the mask police. I may need bail money:)
If a member is using a machine or bench please wait for them to finish before using a machine that is within the 6 foot recommended distance.
We have provided disinfection wipes to use plus hand sanitizers for you to help us with keeping the club safe. Clean the equipment before and/or after use.
All staff will be wearing masks while working the service desk.
The governor’s office said, “Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) will take the lead, along with other state and local agencies, in enforcing face-covering requirements for all covered Oregon businesses.”
NBC5 News is reaching out to Superior Athletic Club for further comment. This story will be updated if and when we hear back.