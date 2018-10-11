Local H.S. student found with gun in backpack, deputies say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass student was arrested after a loaded handgun was reportedly found in his backpack.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:44 Thursday morning, they were contacted by staff members of North Valley High School who reported a 17-year-old student was found with a loaded .380 caliber handgun in his backpack within the school.
Deputies said they arrived at the school and started an investigation, which led to the arrest of the teen for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in a public place. He was lodged at the Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center.
According to JCSO, they don’t believe the teen planned to use the gun.
“The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office considers school safety one of the highest priorities in public safety and will continue to immediately investigate all threats,” deputies said. “In this incident, students and staff are to be commended for their assistance in bringing the unlawful possession to light.”