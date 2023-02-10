MEDFORD, Ore. – A group of local high school students attended an astronomy talk with a NASA engineer on Thursday.

Matt Heverly a jet propulsion laboratory robotics engineer for NASA visited North Medford High School.

He shared his experience with the young students who are studying astronomy and robotics at the school.

“Its one of those really special things that not a whole lot of people get to experience in a lifetime and so I am just grabbing the bull by the horn and I am running with it”, said, astronomy student, Tanner James.

“It was really good, it was very informational its great honor to meet Matt and have him here and to teach us. It’s a really cool project he is working on”, said, astronomy student, Porter.

Heverly is a former Medford resident and said he was inspired by North Medford’s planetarium when he visited it as an elementary student.

He said he is currently piloting various NASA rovers that are on Mars.