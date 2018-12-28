Local law enforcement searching for suspect in death of Newman corporal

ASHLAND, Ore. — Officials say Corporal Singh was killed after a traffic stop in Newman, that’s on I-5 south of Sacramento.
It happened around 1 am the day after Christmas.
Authorities found the suspect’s truck Wednesday afternoon, but no sign of the alleged shooter.
It’s why local law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect and preparing for the possibility he may cross over Oregon state lines.
“He may be coming up I-5, he may be taking highway 140, 97…,” said Sgt. Proulx, Oregon State Police. “Again, this information was pushed out to all law enforcement in Oregon to be on the lookout for this person.”
Sgt. Proulx says local law enforcement in the area have all been notified with the suspect’s name and photograph.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set, Hispanic man with black hair.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information you’re urged to contact police or leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-525-7202.
