Hospital prices will made public on Jan. 1 as part of new federal law

Starting January 1st, all hospitals across the nation will be required to post the cost of standard services online.
The new rule aims to increase transparency, improve competition and help educate consumers.
NBC5 Medical Expert, Dr. Robin Miller said medical costs in the U.S. are complex and continue to go up every year. She said on average a one night stay in a non-profit hospital is $3,300.
“I think it will be great,” said Dr. Miller. “See what the cost of x-rays are, see what it cost to get an orthopedic surgeon in there and get your cast on. I think it’s important for everyone to know.”
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Americans spent nearly $11,000 a person on health care in 2017. That number is expected to rise more than 5% over the next 10 years.
“I think this is really going to be beneficial for many,” said Trena Simpson, visiting the Rogue Valley from Portland.
The rates found online next year won’t reflect insurance or government coverage.
NBC5 News spoke with representatives from both Asante and Providence. Both declined to discuss in detail their plans for the new law. Both representatives said their websites will have the new information available on January 1st.
