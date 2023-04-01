Local lawmakers react to indictment of Donald Trump

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s federal lawmakers are reacting to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

We spoke with Democratic Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, he said that everyone is subject to the rule of law.

“The adherence to the rule of law is what makes America exceptional, and that is something that has to apply to everybody,” Senator Wyden said.

Elsewhere around the state, we reached out to Southern Oregon Republican Congressman Cliff Bentz’s office.

It said the congressman had not put out any comments on the matter yet.

Oregon Democratic U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley weighed in.

His office told us “‘Equal justice under law’ is our north star,” Senator Merkley said. “When Trump has his day in court, the judge and jury should weigh the evidence of his actions as if he were any other citizen.”

We covered more on the matter plus other federal issues affecting Southern Oregon in an exclusive Five on 5 interview with Senator Wyden.

