Local leaders still waiting for federal fund distribution from Gov. Brown

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County commissioners are still waiting for a response from Governor Brown regarding funding from the federal CARES Act.
Commissioners said the money is to help with the large losses in revenue since the stay at home order began.
They say the sheriff’s office is facing an estimated loss of over 116,000 per month.
That’s due to reduced traffic fines impounded vehicles and concealed handgun licenses.
County parks are reportedly losing almost 200,000 a month.
Reduced building permits and land use applications costing the county over $300,000 a month.
Canceled events and camping revenue are leading to almost $800,000 in losses for the fairgrounds and Expo.
Based on ODOT’s gas tax estimates, commissioners said the county could lose over $1.5 million through June. All together that’s over $3.5 million.
The CARES Act says places with a population of over 500,000 could apply directly. Funds for smaller cities and counties are to be distributed by the governor.
The governor’s communications team didn’t respond to our requests for comment.