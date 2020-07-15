Local man arrested for luring a minor gets additional charge

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man who was arrested last month for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor is now facing another charge.
The Ashland Police Department said officers were told 32-year-old Benjamin Harvey reached out to a minor in the city and offered money in exchange for sex.
Harvey was arrested on June 30, 2020, on charges of luring a minor and purchasing sex from a minor.
During their investigation, officers said they found Harvey was in the possession of child pornography. On July 15, Harvey received and an additional charge of encouraging child sex abuse in connection with the child porn.
“APD wants to hear from any other community members that have been contacted by Harvey with similar illegal requests or any other concerns,” Ashland police said.
Court records show Harvey was released from custody on July 13 and he is no longer on the Jackson County Jail’s online roster.