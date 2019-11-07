Home
Local man reported missing

Local man reported missing

Local News Top Stories

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a missing Talent man.

The Jacksonville Police Department said 39-year-old Mario Ceja-Espino was last seen at the parking lot of Ray’s Food Place in Jacksonville on Tuesday, November 5 at about 5:10 a.m.

Ceja-Espino’s sister told investigators her brother was waiting to be picked up for his job at an unspecified winery in the Applegate area.

Police said Ceja-Espino is 5’5” tall, weighs 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 541-899-7100.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »