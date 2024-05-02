Retired Medford Police Officer passes away unexpectedly

MEDFORD, Ore. – Retired Medford Police Officer and Deputy Chief, Phil Eastman passed away suddenly earlier this week. Current Medford Police Chief Justin Ivens made the announcement on the department’s Facebook page Thursday. According to the statement, Eastman spent over 30 years with the Medford Police Department serving and protecting the community. He held various titles including Field Training Officer, Motor Officer, Lieutenant, and Deputy Chief. Eastman is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren.

Full statement from Medford Police Chief Justin Ivens below:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the unexpected passing of retired Medford Police Officer and Deputy Chief, Phil Eastman. His sudden departure has left a profound void in our hearts, and we extend our deepest condolences to his beloved wife, three children, six grandchildren, and all who knew and loved him.

Phil dedicated over 30 years of his life to serving and protecting the Medford community. His journey with MPD began on January 22, 1991, marking the commencement of a remarkable career filled with unwavering commitment and dedication. Throughout his tenure, Phil held various roles within the department, each marked by excellence and a steadfast devotion to upholding the values of integrity, professionalism, and service.

From his early days as a Field Training Officer, to his impactful assignments in units such as the Gang and Street Drug Unit, Phil exemplified courage and determination in the face of adversity. His tenure as a Motor Officer, Corporal, Sergeant, Professional Standards Sergeant, Lieutenant, and ultimately Deputy Chief, underscored his exceptional leadership qualities.

As we mourn the loss of a dear friend and colleague, let us also celebrate the profound impact Phil had on our department and the countless lives he touched throughout his distinguished career.

During this difficult time, we ask that you keep Phil’s family in your thoughts as they navigate this profound loss.

Rest in peace, Phil. Your service, sacrifice, and legacy will never be forgotten.

Sincerely, Justin Ivens, Police Chief

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.