Local man sentenced for poaching in Crater Lake Nat’l Park

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. — A man from White City was sentenced for illegally hunting in Crater Lake National Park.
The U.S. Department of Justice said after law enforcement officials heard from multiple sources that Adrian Duane Wood was poaching wildlife in Crater Lake National Park, they began an investigation into the man in 2014.
That same year, an Oregon State Police trooper reportedly saw Wood leaving the national park after dark. After talking to Wood, the trooper found a loaded Ar-15 semi-automatic rifle with night-vision optics beneath Wood’s truck.
“Wood initially claimed the rifle was for bear hunting, but after the trooper pointed out that the rifle was not lawfully equipped to hunt any wildlife, Wood then claimed it was for personal protection,” the DOJ said.
Wood was cited for being a felon in possession of a firearm and the rifle was confiscated. He was later convicted in state court for the charge and placed on probation.
Throughout the next year, law enforcement officials said they kept getting reports of Wood’s illegal poaching activities. Park rangers also found evidence of poaching linked to Wood.
In 2016, Wood allegedly texted several people about his illegal hunting activities in the park, bragging that he’d killed 24 elk so far. He was also contacted by an OSP trooper near the park with blood on his hands, prosecutors said.
Following a search of Wood’s home and the appearance of further evidence, Wood was indicted on federal poaching charges in 2019. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of federal probation that includes a six-month stay at a residential re-entry center. He was also banned from Crater Lake National Park and ordered to pay over $42,000 in restitution.
“Our nation’s environmental laws are in place to protect vulnerable wildlife populations and ensure that future generations will have the opportunity to enjoy these animals as we do today. Mr. Wood preyed on elk and deer who were unaccustomed to being hunted and thus uniquely vulnerable to poaching,” said U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams. “Beyond the depravity of his crimes, Mr. Wood further engaged his minor son in his illegal acts and bragged about his criminal behavior to others. Thanks to the hard work of federal and state investigators, justice has been served and Mr. Wood has been permanently banned from Crater Lake.”