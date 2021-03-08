Home
1 year ago today Klamath County had its 1st case of COVID-19

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Today marks 1 year since Klamath County had its very first case of COVID-19.

Klamath County Public Health spokesperson, Valeree Lane, says the past year has been intense.

She says respecting patient confidentiality was tough at first, because so many people wanted answers about coronavirus. She says every life lost from COVID-19 in the community, 54 of them, this past year will not be forgotten.

“It’s been an interesting year just to see how life has changed. We anticipate this week we’ll be moved from ‘high risk’ to ‘moderate risk’, but there’s not much change with how we interact with each other,” said Lane.

She says everyday of the pandemic has been a battle, but she appreciates the community for doing their part in preventing spread of the virus.

