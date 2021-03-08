New program will provide financial assistance to small Oregon businesses, commercial landlords

OREGON — The Oregon Legislative Emergency Board allocated $100,000,000 to Business Oregon for a new program.
The program will provide financial assistance to small businesses and commercial landlords struggling to stay open through the pandemic.
Business Oregon says the grants can be as large as $100,000 per each business tenant lease, but no more than $3,000,000 for each landlord.
It says the landlord must agree not to evict tenants for 6 months and waive rights to collect outstanding penalties between March 1st, 2020 and February 28th, 2021.
The program is meant to help businesses that have 100 or less employees. Applications for the program open tomorrow, Monday, March 8th.
Both business tenants and property owners will need to participate in the application process.
More information is available on the Buisness Oregon website, oregon4biz.com.
