Home
10,000 Jackson County Allcare Customers on OHP will transfer to Jackson Care Connect

10,000 Jackson County Allcare Customers on OHP will transfer to Jackson Care Connect

Local News Regional Top Stories

Starting January 1st, 10,000 Jackson County residents using Allcare for the Oregon Health Plan, will be transferred over to Jackson care connect.

Allcare representatives say they weren’t able to secure a contract with specific Primecare medical providers.

To fulfill that agreement, Medicaid and Oregon Health Plan members serviced through Primecare will move to Jackson Care Connect.

“This would not impact anyone who is Medicare Advantage or someone who is on Medicare, so we completely have the same provider network going forward,” said Josh Balloch, Vice President of Health Policy.

People affected will receive notification from the state in the mail with next steps.

The transfer will take place automatically, there will be no gaps in coverage.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »