2022 Polar Plunge raises $30k for Southern Oregon Special Olympics

MEDFORD, Ore. — 175 people came out to support the Special Olympics of Southern Oregon by taking the freezing cold Polar Plunge at the Rogue Valley Country Club this morning.

The event brought out 22 teams who raised over $30,000 for the Southern Oregon Special Olympics team.

Mercy Flights Explorer Advisor, Ed Sutton, has been at the plunge event every single year since it began.

He says he and his Youth Explorer group also provide medical services at the event.

“It happens fast and it gets over fast. It’s this huge rush of splash and cold and you yahoo a little bit before getting out of the pool and rooting for the next team,” said Sutton.

The plunge also held a costume contest.

It wrapped up around 1 p.m.

If you’re interested in learning more, information on the plunge can be found at soor.org.