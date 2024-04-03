2024 ACCESS Senior Fair draws crowds at the Medford Armory

MEDFORD, Ore. -The ACCESS Senior Fair is helping local seniors connect to vital social programs. At the Medford Armory, hundreds of seniors gathered to enjoy the 2024 ACCESS Senior Fair.

The free event connects seniors with healthcare, housing, wellness, and even fire recovery services, among other social services.

The Medical Eye Center, Wellcare Insurance, and Sunshine In Home Care were just a few of the over 80 booths present at the fair.

ACCESS Marketing and Communication Manager Grace Solis says seniors are an underserved group, who often struggle with reaching out for help themselves.

“A lot of these seniors are isolated throughout the year, and they might not have as easy of access to services like this. Having them all here on one day is an amazing opportunity for seniors to see what resources are available to them,” Solis says.

All donations to the fair will go toward access senior programs.

