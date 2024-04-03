AllCare Health awards over $200k in grant funds to Glendale Mat Club

Posted by Natalie Sirna April 3, 2024

Glendale, Ore. – AllCare Health is awarding a Glendale community center with a $202,808 grant.

According to AllCare, the grant recipient is the Glendale Mat Club, a Douglas County nonprofit wrestling program. The Glendale Mat Club will use the grant to purchase and renovate a new facility, named the Cow Creek-Sunny (Valley)-Wolf (Creek) or CCSW Community Center.

The grant is part of AllCare Health’s $2.7 million pledge to improve the health and well-being of Southern Oregon communities.

In addition to supporting youth athletics, AllCare Health says the new facility will provide food distribution and educational health classes.

 

