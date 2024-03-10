3rd to 5th graders compete in Oregon Battle of the Books in Central Point

Posted by Maximus Osburn March 9, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Saturday (3/9/2024), the 2024 Oregon Battle of the Books reading comprehension competition continued at Central Point Elementary School.

It’s a statewide competition for teams of students who read 16 books and try to absorb as much knowledge as they can about them. The books span different subjects and reading levels that aim to challenge the teams. And in different battle rooms the kids are asked questions about the different books and the teams that get the most points advance through the tournament.

Saturday (3/9/2024) was the 3rd through 5th graders that went head-to-head, and moderators say that it’s important to instill reading in kids. Moderator Sue Quackenbush said,

“We’ve seen the change in how the kids work in the classrooms, on how… things like their test scores and stuff like that improve too… but just how they interact with each other. And we try to encourage the sense of empathy between teams. So, the good sportsmanship, all those kinds of things. But every kid that comes here pours their heart and soul into every book they read.”

Saturday’s (3/9/2024) winning teams were from Helman School and Siskiyou School from Ashland. They will be advancing to the state finals in Salem.

Maximus Osburn
