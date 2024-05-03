42nd annual Southern Oregon Home Show prepares to kick off

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Preparations are underway for the 42nd annual Southern Oregon Home Show at the Jackson County Expo which will kick off Friday.

Presented by the Builder’s Association Southern Oregon or BASO, organizers are calling it “the home show of all home shows” especially for those looking to build, renovate, or remodel.

Nearly 200 exhibitors will be in attendance over the weekend including builders and contractors, along with community driven local non-profits.

There will be food trucks, live music, and a beer garden on site. Admission is $5 for all three days.

“It’s the one time once a year where people can come and find anything and everything to do with their home and property all in one place,” said Brad Bennington of BASO. “Anything that you can imagine, we’ve got it. Floor covering, appliances, windows, doors, designers, remodeling contractors, anything that you need, all in one place.”

Doors open Friday at noon.

