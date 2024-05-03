Jackson Co. Stockmen’s Assoc. & Farm Bureau hold Candidate Forum

EAGLE POINT, Ore.- The Jackson County Stockmen’s Association, along with the Jackson County Farm Bureau, held a candidate forum on May 2nd.

The event was held at Eagle Point High School and was open to the public. Thomas White, President of the Jackson County Stockmen’s Association, says this forum gives community members the opportunity to hear from candidates running for State Representative, State Senate and County Commissioner positions, and ask the candidates their questions. He says as much as this is an opportunity for candidates to hear out what the public is concerned about, it’s also an opportunity for the public to hear opinions on concepts they may not be familiar with.

“In this world, it’s fast paced. It’s hard to keep up with all the issues that we face, but it’s important to be educated on all of that because it does impact,” White said, “Even if you don’t think it impacts you, it more than likely impacts you in some way.”

Candidates covered a variety of topics from homelessness, public safety and drugs to behavioral health, education and even the Klamath River Renewal Project. White says this was their second time hosting a forum like this, and they hope to provide more opportunities like this for the public in the future.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.