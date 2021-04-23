7 months after Almeda Fire, ‘Gateway’ project will bring more transitional housing

TALENT, Ore. —More transitional housing options for Almeda Fire victims are soon headed to Phoenix and Talent. It’s being called the Gateway Transitional Housing Project.
It’s a joint effort between the Talent Urban Renewal Agency, Phoenix-Talent School District, and Rogue Retreat. It was made possible by a $1.7 million donation from the state and another separate donation from Medford-based People’s Bank.
Rogue Retreat is bringing in 53 RVs to the site. It’ll be at the corner of Highway 99 and West Valley View Road. The Phoenix-Talent School District is working with families who are still looking for housing, to live at the new location.
“It has been a long time coming, I think that it’ll give a sense of security to a lot of these families, I think the community has been tremendously supportive from day one,” said Eleanor Ponomareff, with TURA.
The goal is to phase the area into permanent affordable housing in the future. The Talent Urban Renewal Agency says it hopes to break ground by Memorial Day.
