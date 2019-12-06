A sweet pup returns to forever home

Brutis is a spunky, playful old pup who seems to have been that way his whole life despite being in and out of a rescue shelter.
“Brutis came to us in the summer of 2017,” Rick Formanek, shelter manager at Rescue Ranch Yreka, said. “He was here for a short while and then he was adopted by a gentleman named matt foster.”
Unfortunately, Brutis’s owner, Matt Foster, unexpectedly passed away, leaving Brutis to go back to the Rescue Ranch.
“It’s always sad when a dog returns back,” Formanek said.
Brutis wasn’t at the shelter for very long though.
After Fosters home went up for sale, a man names Evan Olson was moving into the area and was interested in buying Fosters home.
“While walking around [the home] there was a dog house in between the two sheds and when I went inside there were dog tags,” Evan Olson, Yreka resident, said.
The dog tags had the name ‘Brutis’ on them.
He knew that the previous owner passed away and wondered what happened to the dog whose name was on the tags. So Evan went looking for him.
“I was getting on rescue ranch searching, and while scrolling through I saw Brutis’s name and I thought, ‘that couldn’t be a
coincidence.'”
As fate would have it, it wasn’t a coincidence. Evan decided to go meet Brutis for himself.
“I said I would take him back home,” Olson said.
That’s exactly what he did.
Now, Brutis has a new owner and new siblings but one thing has stayed the same, his home.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”