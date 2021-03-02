ACCESS going virtual for 12th annual “Mayors United” event Friday

MEDFORD, Ore — After canceling last year due to the pandemic, ACCESS is starting back up its 12th annual Mayors United event virtually.
“We hope that people feel connected,” Kellie Battaglia who is the development director with ACCESS said. “This event is really to bring all of us together after a really challenging year last year. It is also to make us feel more connected to one another even though we’re having to celebrate separately.”
Money raised will benefit people in need in the community through the organization.
The Jackson county community will also be able to bid on several items – some donated from businesses that have been impacted by the wildfires last fall.
Guests can enjoy live entertainment performed by The Brothers Reed.
The event will be from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Registration is free and can be found on https://www.accesshelps.org/virtual-mayors-united-2021/
