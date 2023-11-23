MEDFORD, Ore.- ACCESS is collecting donations for its Food for Hope drive.

This is the 40th year of the Food for Hope drive. ACCESS says it’s the largest annual community food and fund drive helping to fight hunger in Jackson County.

This year’s donations will help feed over 550 local elementary school students who are food insecure. ACCESS is accepting donations from now until December 31st. Their goal is to collect 10,ooo pounds of food and $25k in funding before the year is out.

You can go here to donate.

