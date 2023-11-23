The Point hosted a “Thanksgiving Feed for Those in Need”

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The Point Pub and Grill hosted a “Thanksgiving Feed for Those in Need” on November 23.

The Thanksgiving feed is an annual event at The Point’s Central Point location, starting in 2015. The owner says they see around 250 guests come in for a meal every Thanksgiving. Guests of all ages seemed to be very thankful for the food.

“I’m thankful for everyone that is kind to me and feeds me. My favorite thing to eat at Thanksgiving is the turkey because it’s really yummy,” Emris Luke told NBC5. Emris was accompanied by his dad, Justin Luke, at the restaurant. Justin said it’s hard to get all the cooking done when it’s just the two of them.

Each guest gets a full Thanksgiving spread with turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and more for free during the event. The Point’s owner said they just wanted to find a way to give back to the community that has done so much for them.

“This is my favorite part of Thanksgiving, every year,” The Point’s Owner Rebecca Burns told NBC5, “I get to actually give back to my friends and neighbors that might not necessarily be able to come in, on their own, and pay for a meal and to be able to offer this for free is a treat”.

Burns also told NBC5 they hope to expand this feed to their other locations in the future. The feed lasted from 11:00 to 2:00 pm. Burns said they were excited to carry on the tradition.

